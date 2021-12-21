Noted Malayalam still photographer Sunil Guruvayoor dies of cardiac arrest
Renowned Still Photographer Sunil Guruvayoor (69) passed away after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Guruvayoor here on Tuesday. He worked in several movies down the years as a still photographer. His debut film was ‘Vaishali’, directed by Bharathan.
He is survived by his wife Ambika, children- Anita and Anil. Superstar, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Twitter to share his condolences. Rest in peace Sunil Etta. #SunilGuruvayoor The very first stills of me as an actor were captured by him. #Nandanam wrote the Lucifer star.