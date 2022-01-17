Noted music director Alleppey Ranganath dies of COVID-19 complications

vNoted lyricist and director Alleppey Ranganath passed away late Sunday night, family sources said. He was 73. Ranganath was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Kottayam medical hospital.The eldest among six children of Alappuzha Vezhappra Kunjukunju Bhagavathar and Gana Bhushanam M G Devammal, Ranganath has directed 42 plays and 25 dance dramas. He has composed music for films such as ‘Principal Olivil’, ‘Mamalakalkkappurath’, ‘Pappan Priyappetta Pappan’, ‘Aarante Mulla Kochu Mulla’ and much more. The song ‘Kaattil Kodum Kattil’ which he composed for the film ‘Aarante Mulla Kochu Mulla’ which was released in the year 1984 became popular and is still considered as one of the classic songs in Malayalam.

He wrote and composed music for a play by the Kanjirapally People’s Arts Club at the age of 19. Having composed over 2000 songs in both Malayalam and Tamil, including devotional songs, he bagged this year’s ‘Harivarasanam award’. Ranganath also has learned classical music and Bharatanatyam and his wife B Rajasri is a classical dancer and teacher. Alleppey Ranganath made his debut as the music director for the film ‘Jesus’ which was released in the year 1973 and was directed by P.A Thomas. Ranganath composed the song ‘Gaagulthaa Malakale’ in the movie ‘Jesus’. Alleppey Ranganath has composed music for over 25 movies and most of his songs were sung by the legendary singer K.J Yesudas.