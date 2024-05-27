"Nothing like anything I have ever made before": Lady Gaga on her new music

Washington [US], May 27 : Lady Gaga, the pop icon known for her boundary-pushing artistry, has tantalized fans with the promise of new music that defies all her previous work.

In the latest interview obtained by People magazine, the 38-year-old singer revealed her plans to release her seventh studio album, currently teased as 'LG7.'

"I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before," Gaga shared passionately with the audience.

Known for her versatility and genre-bending sound, Gaga is set to take her creativity to unprecedented heights.

"I love to break genre, and I love to explore music," she added, hinting at an innovative and transformative project, according to People magazine.

Gaga's last album, 'Chromatica', was released in 2020, marking a return to her dance-pop roots. However, her forthcoming album promises to chart new territory.

Since her debut with 'The Fame' in 2008, Gaga has continuously evolved, delivering albums like 'The Fame Monster' (2009), 'Born This Way' (2011), 'Artpop' (2013), 'Joanne' (2016), and the critically acclaimed 'Chromatica' (2020).

Her musical journey also includes collaborations with Tony Bennett on 'Cheek to Cheek' (2014) and 'Love for Sale' (2021), as well as her lauded work on the 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack.

In recent months, Lady Gaga has given fans a glimpse into her creative process, sharing photos and videos from her studio sessions.

In February, she posted a picture of her leaning over a piano, and a month prior, she shared an image from the recording studio, igniting speculation about her next big project.

The 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' film, which documents her 2022 Chromatica Ball tour stop at Dodger Stadium, premiered on HBO on May 25 at 8 pm EST/PST, and is also available for streaming on Max.

The concert special highlights her electrifying performances of hits like 'Just Dance,' 'Poker Face,' and 'Born This Way,' performed to a sold-out crowd of 52,000 fans.

