"Nothing's going to come out this year": Ed Sheeran talks about his new music

Washington [US], May 3 : English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran revealed that he won't be releasing his new work anytime soon, reported People.

Asked what he could say about his new music, Sheeran said, "That I'm working on them, and they're new songs."

"But nothing's going to come out this year," he says. "I'm enjoying being on tour. I released two records on tour last year, and it's quite a lot to be on tour and releasing records. So, I've made the new music, and I'm just going to sit on it for a bit."

He also shared that his daughters Lyra Antarctica, 3, and Jupiter, who was born in May 2022, are fans of his music.

When asked if the girls listen to his songs, Sheeran responded, "Yeah, of course, of course. Mostly my new songs because I don't really play my old songs in the house."

"I feel it'd be quite weird to just put on my discography, so they mostly know the new songs that I'm working on because I play them quite a lot," he said.

Back in 2021, Sheeran, who shares his daughters with wife Cherry, 31, revealed that his life shifted when he became a dad.

"Well, I became a dad, and I feel like my lifestyle shift has changed. Instead of going to bed at six [a.m.], I'm getting up at four," he told James Corden on The Late Late Show at the time.

"It just feels like what life was meant to be. It's great," he added. "I'm healthier than I've ever been. I'm exercising every day ... I'm spending so much time at home making the record. Yeah, I feel like a human being. It's good," reported People.

