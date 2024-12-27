NTR Jr. Becomes the Voice of Road Safety in Andhra Pradesh

NTR Jr, renowned for his impactful performances in RRR and Devara: Part 1, is now playing a crucial role in promoting road safety across Andhra Pradesh. The state government has adopted his iconic warning message, traditionally heard before his films, to be broadcast at major traffic signals.

The message serves as a poignant reminder to commuters: "Drive safely and don’t speed, risking your life because your family is waiting for you. There have been a couple of tragedies in my family that claimed my father’s and brother’s lives. Such things should not happen to anyone. Be careful.

On the work front, RRR actor was last seen in Devara, one of the biggest Tollywood blockbusters of 2024, stars Jr NTR in a dual role and is directed by Siva Koratala. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu cinema.