NTR Jr 's 'War 2' look revealed, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : NTR Jr and Hrithik Roshan are teaming up for the upcoming flick 'War 2'. Fans are excited about this collaboration and are keen to see it on screen.

Their enthusiasm has risen to new heights after the 'RRR' actor's look in the film was revealed as he landed in Mumbai. He was seen wearing a blue shirt. He completed his look with dark shades and a cap.

The film's team shared, "Man of Masses NTR Jr's look in WAR 2 revealed as he arrives in Mumbai for the YRF Spy Universe film that is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against NTR Jr in a bloody showdown of epic proportions and it also stars Kiara Advani! War 2 releases on the 14th August, 2025."

Jr NTR was photographed by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The actor, who is in town to film the Ayan Mukerji movie, was spotted leaving the airport in casual attire.

Discussing the much-anticipated sequel, earlier actor Ashutosh Rana, who also appeared in 'War' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' as Colonel Luthra, told ANI, "We are going to start soon, I hope the way everyone loved War and Pathaan they will also like 'War 2'. This is a spy universe and in it the missions themselves are thrilling, so the audience will enjoy it."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

