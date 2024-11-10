Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals why her ‘new personalised abbreviation’ is ‘COL’

Mumbai, Nov 10 Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared that her new personalised abbreviation is “COL”, which means “Crying Out Loud” because she hasn’t slept for 48 hours.

Nushrratt took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video while she was getting her make-up done for a performance in Goa.

In the clip she is heard saying: “I want to cry.. I haven’t slept in 48 hours guys and I am here in Goa and I thought I will be able to take a nap and I’ll be able to sleep before I start getting ready but no, the event has been preponed now.”

“I have to go and perform 2 hours earlier than my call time. So I have not even eaten food and I'm getting ready…I can't do this. I want to sleep,” she added.

She captioned the clip: “My new personalised abbreviation 'COL CRYING OUT LOUD!!”

Last week, the actress shared a health update post celebrating Diwali and said that she is unwell as she has fever, body ache and “some unforeseen eye infection.”

Nushraatt took to Instagram, where she shared a car selfie and revealed that despite her being ill she “dragged” herself for a meeting.

The caption read: “Post Diwali Status: Cold, fever, cough, body ache Anddd.. Some unforeseen Eye infection! Still somehow dragging myself to a meeting!”

Talking about Nushrratt, the actress made her acting debut with the 2002 television show 'Kittie Party'. She got her break in Bollywood in 2006 with 'Jai Santoshi Maa'. She has been a part of movies like 'Kal Kissne Dekha', 'Taj Mahal', 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha'.

Nushrratt then appeared in romantic comedy buddy film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita.

She has featured in 'Akaash Vani', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Dream Girl', 'Chhalaang', 'Ajeeb Daastaans', 'Chhorii', 'Hurdang', 'Ram Setu', 'Selfiee', 'Chatrapathi'. The 39-year-old was last seen in action thriller 'Akelli' directed by Pranay Meshram.

She next has Vishal Furia’s horror-thriller film 'Chhorii 2' in the pipeline. The film begins from where the first installement, which released in 2021, had concluded. Actress Soha Ali Khan has joined the cast of the horror sequel.

“Chhorii” was a remake of the Marathi-language 2017 film “Lapachhapi”. It also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal.

