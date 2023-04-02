Nushrratt Bharuccha shares 'wounded' picture from 'Akelli' set

Mumbai, April 2 Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently shooting for her next thriller drama film 'Akelli', has dropped a picture from the sets showing the injury she had while shooting.

With a wound on her forehead and blood stains, Nushrratt shared a picture of herself on her social media that shows that she is dealing with tough times as she is shooting for her upcoming film Akelli.

For the caption, she wrote: "Akelli."

This much-awaited movie is directed by Prannoy Meshram who is also a debutant in this field. Previously, he has worked as an Assistant director in movies like 'Queen' and 'Commando 3'.

