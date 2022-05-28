'Obi-Wan-Kenobi' adds warning for scenes of violence involving children

Following the recent Texas school tragedy, Disney+ has included a warning to the first episode of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' about an opening scene in the Star Wars series that may be disturbing some viewers.

"Although this fictional series is a continuation of the plot from 'Star Wars' movies recorded many years ago," a note in the show's "details" section warns, "certain scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the notification does not appear in the "details" section of all Disney+ accounts for the show. It also does not appear onscreen prior to the start of the episode.

Following the premiere of the first two episodes of the miniseries on Thursday night on the West Coast and Friday at midnight on the East Coast, the message was added at some point on Friday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, viewers are transported to the present day in the Ewan McGregor-led show, there is a scene from ten years ago in which Order 66, aka the almost abolition of the Jedi, is carried out. The scene begins with a group of Force-sensitive younglings being instructed in the Jedi Temple right before Clone Troopers storm the temple and fire on the Jedi and children.

The blaster fire does not reach any children, but the scene is dramatic, and for some viewers, too much, given the nation's raw emotions from the unfathomable Texas tragedy.

Prior to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi's' message, Netflix issued a caution in the latest season of 'Stranger Things', which premiered on Friday as well.

The disclaimer that goes before the previous season recap reads, "We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago." "But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

"Warning: Contains violent violence involving children," Netflix added to the description for the premiere.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor