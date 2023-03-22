Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'

Bhubaneswar, March 22 The Odisha government on Wednesday announced exemption from entertainment tax for Bollywood film "Zwigato", which was shot in Bhubaneswar.

After attending a special screening of the film, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal in this regard on Wednesday.

The movie, directed by Nandita Das, stars Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami in the lead roles and depicts the life of a food delivery boy and his struggle.

The Odisha government is promoting the state as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. This will promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for talented youth, an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor