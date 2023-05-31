Old Dad Gang! After Robert De Niro becomes father at 79, Al Pacino expects fourth child at 83

Washington [US], May 31 : The Godfather duo, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, two of the greatest actors of all time, have joined a group of entertainment industry stars welcoming children with much-younger partners well into their twilight years.

Academy Award winner Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah. According to Page Six, a US-based media house, Alfallah is already eight months pregnant.

Al Pacino already has three adult children, 22-year-old twins with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo and a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant.

Alfallah, who is expecting her first child with the Scarface actor is already eight months pregnant, reported TMZ. She had previously romanced Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.

Reports of a romance between Alfallah and Al Pacino came in April 2022 when both of them were seen dining together and as per sources they had been secretly dating since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Page Six revealed, Al Pacino and Alfallah started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mainly dates very rich older men ... She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well," our source revealed.

"The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.

Prior to her marriage to Pacino, Alfallah was linked to both the 60-year-old billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and the 74-year-old rock star Mick Jagger.

The 83-year-old actor will be the father of a fourth child.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Robert De Niro Al Pacino's costar in The Godfather Part II, Heat and The Irishman had become a father again at the ripe age of 79.

The iconic actor shocked the world when he casually announced he had 'just had a baby' in an interview after his long-term girlfriend Tiffany Chen, who is believed to be 45 was seen with a baby bump in March.

