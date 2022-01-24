Olivia Munn is feeling 'little less postpartum' with surprise hairstyling

Olivia Munn, who welcomed son Malcolm Hiep with comedian John Mulaney in November, was treated to a sweet surprise by hairstylist friend Kiley Fitzgerald.

As per People magazine, since welcoming her baby boy, Munn has been honest in documenting her motherhood journey.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star documented the hair transformation from her friend while cradling her adorable infant on her lap. The photo featured a sleepy-eyed Malcolm with a pacifier and beanie as he quietly sat with his mom during the self-care session.

"When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere. Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less postpartum. ILYSM!," the actor captioned the snapshot.

Munn's famous followers showered her with love and support for the candid and relatable post.

"Oh mommy the best to be in that baby space," Kate Hudson wrote in the comment section.

"YAY!!" Kimberly Williams-Paisley chimed in.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the new mom revealed she was struggling with one certain aspect: breastfeeding.

"Any other moms takin alll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?" she asked her Instagram followers, alongside a photo of all the products she was trying and a poll letting viewers choose between "Y! Lactating is hard" and "Got lucky. Got milk."

On a follow-up selfie of her looking exasperated, Munn wrote, "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."

( With inputs from ANI )

