Olivia Munn rings into new year with happy picture of newborn baby boy Malcolm

Actor Olivia Munn rang into 2022 as a new mom and shared a happy picture with newborn baby Malcolm Hiep Mulaney.

According to People magazine, the 41-year-old actor shared a snapshot on Instagram of herself cuddling beside her baby boy.

In the photograph, Malcolm, whose father is comedian John Mulaney, could be seen looking wide-eyed at his mother as she lay beside him cradling his hand with her own.

"Happy New Year," the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star captioned the adorable picture. In the comments section, Munn received an outpouring of love from some of her famous friends.

"Congratulations," wrote Vanessa Bryant while Elaine Welteroth said, "Cutiest little cutie!!!" Amanda Kloots added, "Oh this makes me the happiest!!"

Late last month, Munn and Mulaney, introduced the world to their baby boy with a set of sweet photographs shared on Instagram.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiep Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her post, which showed her little guy bundled up in a blanket with a light blue cap atop his head.

Sharing a similar photograph as Munn, Mulaney wrote alongside his own snap, "Meet Malcolm Hiep Mulaney."

Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' in September. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible ... And we're having a baby together," he told host Seth Meyers at the time.

That same month, Munn told People magazine that she was "really excited" to become a mom, adding that they were "still deciding" whether to find out the baby's sex before the delivery.

( With inputs from ANI )

