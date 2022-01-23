Olly Alexander wants 'erotic superhero' role

London, Jan 23 British singer Olly Alexander, who is openly gay, has shared that he wants to play an "erotic superhero" on the big screen.

Alexander told NME magazine: "There's a lot of good stuff that gets made but good stuff with gay characters that I could possibly play? Not so much. For me to be interested in a role, it would have to be (someone) sexy with magic powers. I basically want to play some kind of erotic superhero."

The 31-year-old star worked with Russell T. Davies on 'It's A Sin' and the former 'Doctor Who' showrunner said he would be prepared to direct a Marvel movie if the studio creates a homosexual superhero, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Russell told BANG Showbiz: "If they want to make a gay superhero: properly gay, not just a nice little character in the background, I would be there. I could write it, I could write it like a demon."

The 58-year-old screenwriter, who also worked on 'A Very English Scandal' and 'Torchwood', described Alexander as an "amazing" talent and admits that it was comparable with the time he got to work with Kylie Minogue on the 2007 'Doctor Who' Christmas special.

He shared: "It was like working with Kylie Minogue on 'Doctor Who', I was like, 'Wow, extraordinary'. I've been very lucky."

