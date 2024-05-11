On 17th year of 'Life in a...Metro', Shilpa Shetty is all praise for Anurag Basu's 'storytelling'

Mumbai, May 11 Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated the 'incredible' 17 years of Anurag Basu's directorial 'Life in a... Metro' on Saturday, giving a shout-out for the filmmaker's storytelling style.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shilpa, who has 32.3 million followers, shared a montage video featuring several snippets from the 2007 movie.

The post is captioned: "Celebrating 17 incredible years of 'Life in a Metro' @anuragbasuofficial dada, your storytelling touches souls and inspires countless hearts. Here's to many more years of your magical creations!"

Partly inspired by Billy Wilder's romantic comedy film 'The Apartment', the movie also starred Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi.

The film revolved around the lives of nine people living in Mumbai and dealt with topics like extramarital affairs, the sanctity of marriage, commitment phobia, and love.

Anurag is currently filming 'Metro In Dino', starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Meanwhile, Shilpa was last seen in the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force'.

