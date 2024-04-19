On birthday, Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple with son Anant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Friday paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple to mark his birthday.

He was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani. Both were decked up in ethnic attire.

They were all smiles as they entered the temple premises. The father-son duo greeted everyone with folded hands.

Mukesh Ambani was spotted offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple a few days ago as well.

He was then joined by his elder son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta.

Earlier this year, the Ambani family was occupied with the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The pre-wedding celebrations were held in Jamnagar in Gujarat from March 1-3. It featured celebrities from the entertainment world, tech tycoons and other VIPs from around the world.

The celebrities included Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma.

