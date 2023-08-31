On Raksha Bandhan, sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates touching tribute to Chandrayaan-3

Puri (Odisha) [India], August 31 : On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, popular sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik celebrated Chandrayaan-3's historic landing on the moon with his sand sculpture.

His artwork shows a woman, who represents 'Earth', tying a tricolour rakhi on the 'Moon', shown as a young boy. The text on the sand sculpture reads “Happy Raksha Bandhan to Chanda Mama."

Sudarshan's tribute won many hearts.

"How thoughtful," a social media user commented.

"Beautiful," another one wrote.

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the moon on August 23, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

The country became the fourth– after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon’s surface.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar mission, were a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, the rover moving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.

