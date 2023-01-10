On World Hindi Day, TV actors get candid about language's popularity

Mumbai, Jan 10 On World Hindi Day (Vishwa Hindi Diwas), TV actors get candid about the language and its popularity.

It is celebrated every year on January 10 to promote the language across nations and make people realise about its importance.

Aayudh Bhanushali from 'Doosri Maa' shares: "Hindi is quite versatile and is used in many different parts of the world, not just in India. I realised this when one day, my father's business friend from the US visited us with his son, who was also of my age. And it was a unique experience for me to connect with him, and I had a lot of fun teaching him a few Hindi words."

"... he was extremely excited to learn Hindi and instantly picked up some popular phrases and words such as namaste, dost, masti, and vada pav. He said that our Indian vada pav is quite popular in the US, and he enjoys eating our famous Indian street food. Following that, he began greeting everyone in Hindi with a firangi(foreign) accent. But what makes me glad is his interest and excitement to learn more about our Hindi language," Bhanushali recalls.

Aditi Sharma of 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' also shared her perspective about the language and said: "Hindi has always been my most preferred and comfortable language to speak in. I have learnt this language since my childhood because it is my mother tongue and has been part of my syllabus in school as well."

"Moreover, I find this language very respectful and easier to express my feelings in. I am from Delhi so most of my friends speak in the same language and the way we can express our emotions in Hindi cannot be expressed in any other language. I believe the people who can speak Hindi, its easier for them to get fluency of other language too. The tonality and phonetics might vary from city to city, but still Hindi is the most common language that everyone understands," she says.

Comedy performances in Hindi are liked by many, says Comedian Gaurav Dubey, adding that he is part of a reality show hosted by Kapil Sharma that mostly caters to the Hindi-speaking belt of India.

"I am lucky to be a part of it where we weave comedy in this beautiful language and present it to our audience. When it comes to Indian comedy, I feel Hindi is the best medium to perform in as it increases the relativity factor making it even more hilarious. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Hindi is a very dear language to me as it makes me feel at home irrespective of where I am."

While actress Himani Shivpuri asserts that every language has a unique quality, she emphasises about the versatility of Hindi language.

"The Hindi language is very versatile and beautiful. It is undoubtedly one of my favourite languages. My father was a Sanskrit and Hindi teacher, which helped me have a thorough command of the language. Over the years, I have aced speaking the language in different forms, as every region in India has a specific Hindi dialect. Take, for example, Katori Amma's Kanpuria dialect, which is unique and fun. It has been quite popular with the masses, especially Amma's catchphrases. And what is more intriguing is that not only fans in India love the language but also people and fans living abroad."

