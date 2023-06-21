On World Music Day, Ayushmann Khurrana shares this major update about his new single 'Raatan Kaaliyan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's love for music is well-known.

After a long wait, Ayushman, who has earlier crooned soulful tracks such as 'Paani Da Rang', 'Nazm Nazm', 'Saadi Galli Aaja', 'Mitti Di Khushboo', and 'Chan Kitthan', is all set to come up with a new song titled 'Raatan Kaaliyan'.

The song will be out on July 4.

Sharing more deets about the track, Ayushmann said, "I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively! When I get to be a part of good, fresh, disruptive films as an actor, it's an adrenaline rush and I can tell you that I feel the same rush when I get to be a part of new music. I think I'm a purist at both and originality is something that has always driven me. I'm blessed that I can act and sing and write. I'm grateful for this gift that I have got because I truly feel alive when I entertain people either on screen, or during my music concerts or when people jam to my music."

He added, "I am looking forward to dropping my new single Raatan Kaaliyan with T-Series next month along with my close friend-composer and long-time creative collaborator Rochak Kohli. I hope people love the new sound that it has to offer. We have always managed to deliver musical hits and I wish that this too becomes a chartbuster. Thankfully, I have received a lot of love for Raatan Kaaliyan from the audience that have heard it! I look forward to their reactions on the new track and I hope the sneak peak helped them gauge what's coming next."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Dream Girl 2, the sequel to his blockbuster Dream Girl.

It will be out on August 25. Earlier it was supposed to be released in July. The delay is due to the extensive VFX work required for the film.

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director - Balaji Telefilms Limited, said: "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for 'Dream Girl 2' is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

In 'Dream Girl 2', Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday.

