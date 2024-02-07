“One Must Possess Great Patience and Understand that Success Takes Time,” Samir Kochhar on Hustlers: Jugaad Ka Khel

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free streaming service, released the much-anticipated entrepreneurial drama series Hustlers: Jugaad Ka Khel. Securing an impressive rating of 8.3 on IMDB, this show chronicles the journey of Sanjay Sharma, portrayed by Vishal Vashishtha, a young man from a small village near Kota. Constantly faced with struggles and competition within his family, Sanjay is often labelled as an underachiever. However, his admission to IIE Bombay became a pivotal moment in his journey. Sanjay’s path to success reaches its peak as he climbs the ladder of accomplishments with strong determination and hard work in the startup sector, gaining immense recognition in his hometown. Mihir’s investment in Sanjay’s startup supported him to fly high with his dream.

Samir Kochhar who plays the role of stupendous businessman and investor Mihir Jain, advised his expertise about young entrepreneurs, “First and foremost, it is crucial to have faith in oneself and acknowledge that if you truly believe in your thoughts and ideas, they have the potential to create a significant impact and transform into a successful business venture. Confidence in this belief is paramount. Secondly, it is crucial to have a deep understanding of your market and your target customers, and it is essential to have the knowledge and skills to secure the necessary funds.”

Speaking on the same he also added, “It is essential to evaluate the risk involved in the creation of your product and the amount of effort it will require. Additionally, one must possess great patience, understand that success takes time and not become discouraged by the high failure rate among startups. Ultimately, achieving business success requires self-confidence and a solid understanding of how to transform an idea into a thriving enterprise, based on my limited knowledge. Produced by Rainshine Entertainment and headlined by Vishal Vashishtha, Maharshi Dave, Anjali Barot, Anurag Arora, and Samir Kochhar Hustlers: Jugaad Ka Khel is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV