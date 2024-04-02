"One of hardest shoots...": Varun Dhawan on 'Baby John'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : Actor Varun Dhawan who will be next seen in the upcoming action entertainer 'Baby John' recently took to his social media account to share how much work he and the team are putting into the shoot.

Sharing glimpses of his look with fans on Instagram, Varun on Tuesday expressed that it has been one of the toughest shoots of his career.

"#BABYJOHN -day 70 Filming relentlessly till the sun didn't rise and then also our unit kept going. One of the hardest shoots Iv been on#grind," he captioned the post.

The comments section was flooded with reactions from fans, whose excitement peaked after the post.

"can't wait can't wait!!!," wrote a fan followed by multiple crying emojis.

Another fan penned, "Can't wait for the teaser release it asap."

A fan comment read, "#babyjohn nam soch ke bachha samjhe hai kya...fire hai apun (laughter emoji & burning heart emoji) @varundvn".

"All the best Baby John..Go slay it," said one of the fans.

'Baby John' film is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Makers unveiled the intriguing teaser of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of the movie that will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

