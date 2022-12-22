'One of my most cherished films': Anil Kapoor celebrates 15 years of 'Welcome'

Actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Welcome' turned 15 on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a collage picture on his stories which he captioned, "15 years ago Majnu Bhai picked up the paintbrush and the rest is history! #Welcome was, is and always will be one of my most cherished films for the sheer joy it has brought people! It's amazing how some stories and characters just live on even years later. Thank you for giving #Welcome & Majnu bhai so much love."

In the collage image, Anil shared some glimpses from the film.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee 'Welcome' was released in the year 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, late actor Feroz Khan and Mallika Sherawat in lead roles.

The film was declared a blockbuster and is considered among the funniest Bollywood films.

'Welcome' was followed by a sequel 'Welcome Back', which starred John Abraham and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor, on Wednesday received the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film -Male award for his performance in the film 'Thar'.

Anil will be next seen in an upcoming web series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, which is an official Hindi remake of the series 'The Night Manager'.

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand's next 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

