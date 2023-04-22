One of my most successful makeovers was for Sridevi in ‘Roop Ki Rani...', says Mickey Contractor

Mumbai, April 22 Celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor has said that the best transformation work he has done so far was the makeover of late Bollywood actress Sridevi for the 1993 film ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' starring Anil Kapoor opposite her.

"One of my most successful makeovers was for Sridevi in the film ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', where she was portraying a Chinese character. I was busy with some ad film shoot and didn't have any available dates. Sridevi requested me to come and do her make-up in the morning and she would retain that make-up throughout the day. However, there was an issue with her wig, and because there were no cellphone back then, they couldn't contact me to fix it," Mickey said.

Praising Sridevi for her professionalism and the way she continued to shoot even with some wig issue, Mickey said: "She managed to shoot the entire day with the wig issue. I had instructed her to remove the wig carefully, as removing it the wrong way could damage her brows and cause scarring."

