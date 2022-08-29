One sev puri too many: How Kanika Mann gave Shaan Groverr an upset tummy

Mumbai, Aug 29 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor Shaan Groverr, who plays a Casanova-like character Rishi in the web series, talks about the amazing bond he shares with co-actor Kanika Mann. It's a story of how Prisha (Kanika Mann) finds herself falling in love with 35-year-old Saveer (Arjun Bijlani).

Both often seem to make funny reels and their banter is quite famous on social media.

Shaan says: "When I first met Kanika before we started shooting, little did I know that we would bond so well. Kanika and I have shared a great camaraderie since the very first day of our reading session."

"She's a wonderful human being. Not a day can be dull when she's around us. I remember helping her make reels, something she loves doing, as we all know from her Instagram."

Revealing the funniest memory with her, he adds: "I will also not forget that one time when on the pretext of doing a scene, she continuously fed me with sev puri and just didn't stop. OMG! That was hilarious and painful as well. We all couldn't stop laughing at that moment. And the next day, my stomach had completely gone for a toss."

