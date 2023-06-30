Only Salman Khan and Karan Johar helped me’: Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh on his failed filmy career

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh has opened up about how Salman Khan and Karan Johar helped him when nobody in Bollywood did. In a recent interview, Mimoh admitted how he used to ask his father to put in a good word for him with his friends in the industry. He shared how it was only actor Salman Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar who ‘went out of their way’ to help him during his difficult time.

“Salman Bhai and Karan Johar, they are the only two who have actually helped me. Salman Bhai loves dad a lot, and whenever I message him asking if I can meet him, he says, ‘aaja, come over’. I go and chill with him, he sits with me, gives me a lot of good advice. I don’t want to say how much (he’s done for me), but he has done a lot for me. Unfortunately, those projects never kicked off," Mimoh told Bollywood Helpline.

Mimoh further shared how KJo also connected him to several people in the industry. “Karan Johar has gone out of his way to help me and Namashi, my brother. He has introduced me to so many people, connected me with so many people and agencies. These two have really gone out of their way, but the rest is up to destiny," the actor added.

Mimoh made his debut in Bollywood debut with the 2008 movie Jimmy. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Though Mimoh signed several projects after his debut, they were also reportedly cancelled. Mimoh was last seen in a supporting role in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Released in May this year, the film also starred Neha Sharma in the lead.