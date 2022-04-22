Original 'Jersey' star Nani heaps praise on Shahid Kapoor's performance in Hindi remake

Shahid Kapoor’s cricket drama ‘Jersey’ has finally hit the theatres after much delay. On Friday, Nani, who headlined the Telugu version, took to Twitter and praised Shahid Kapoor for his stupendous acting in the Hindi remake. He wrote, “Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart.@shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema.Congratulations.”Shahid Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of Jersey in 47 days. The film was shot during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Describing his experience of working on Jersey, Shahid Kapoor earlier penned, "It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! (sic)."

