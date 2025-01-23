Oscar 2025: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga Backed 'Anuja' Makes It to Nomination List

The much-awaited award show of the year, Oscar released their nomination list on Thursday (23 January). 'Dune: Part Two ' and 'Emilia Pérez' are dominating the List. Meanwhile from India short film 'Anuja' has been nominated under Best Short Film (Live Action) category. This film is backed by nonother than actress Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga.

Total 180 films that qualified for the Best Live Action Short Film category, only five films have made it to the race to grab the trophy. Anuja is nominated alongside Alien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent. The short film 'Anuja' marks Guneet's third nomination at the Oscars. Her earlier projects, 'The Elephant Whisperers' and 'Period: End of Sentence', won Oscars, bringing glory to Indian cinema.

About Short film 'Anuja'

'Anuja' tells the moving story of a nine-year-old girl working in a garment factory in Delhi. The narrative explores her struggles as she faces a life-changing opportunity to attend school, forcing her to make a difficult decision that tests her bond with her sister, Palak. The film sheds light on the broader challenges faced by young girls worldwide.

This collaborative project involves the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a non-profit organization founded by Mira Nair’s family to support street and working children. It also includes Shine Global, renowned for producing award-winning documentaries like War/Dance (2007) and Inocente (2012), alongside Krushan Naik Films.

Starring Ananya Shanbhag, Sajda Pathan, and Nagesh Bhosle, Anuja brings a heartfelt story of resilience and hope to life. While the release date for the film is yet to be announced, its compelling narrative and esteemed production team promise a memorable cinematic experience.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien in his Oscars debut, will take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In India we can watch this on Mon, 3 March from 5:30 am – 8:30 am.