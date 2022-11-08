Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya joins 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' voice cast

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya has joined the cast of Sony Pictures Animation's 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' a sequel to the groundbreaking 'Into the Spider-Verse'.

According to Variety, Kaluuya will be voicing the role of Hobart 'Hobie' Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk. The movie centres on Miles Morales, who plays Brooklyn's friendly local Spider-Man. After being thrown into the multiverse, he teams up with Gwen Stacy and a new group of Spider-people to battle an enemy far more potent than anything they have ever faced. Oscar Isaac plays Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, Hailee Steinfeld plays Gwen, Brian Tyree Henry plays Miles' father Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez plays Miles' mother Rio Morales, Issa Rae plays Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, Jorma Taccone plays Vulture, Rachel Dratch plays Spider-Woman, Shea Whigham; Greta Lee; and Jason Schwartzman as Spot.

As per the report of Variety, alongwith Aditya Sood, the directing team of Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Kemp Powers is executive producing the film. Producing partners include Christina Steinberg, Phil Lord, Amy Pascal, Chris Miller, and Avi Arad. Along with David Callaham, Lord and Miller will also be listed as authors for the movie.

The current release date for the movie is June 2, 2023, and a third instalment has already been scheduled for March 29, 2024.

In addition to being nominated for his breakthrough performance in Jordan Peele's 'Get Out,' Kaluuya won the best-supporting actor Oscar for his part in 'Judas and the Black Messiah.' 'Nope,' 'Queen & Slim,' 'Black Panther,' and 'Widows' are among the additional credits. With the upcoming dystopian thriller 'The Kitchen' on Netflix, he will make his feature writing debut. He is also slated to star in and produce 'The Upper World' there, which is based on the book by Femi Fadugba.

( With inputs from ANI )

