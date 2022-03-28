Oscars 2022: CODA bags Best Picture award

At the ongoing 94th Academy Awards, CODA won the Oscar for Best Picture award. The nominations in this category included - Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story.

'CODA' is a 2021 coming-of-age comedy-drama film, that was written and directed by Sian Heder. The movie is an English-language remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Belier, and it stars Emilia Jones as the eponymous CODA (child of deaf adults), the only hearing member of a deaf family, who struggles to balance her attempts to help her family's struggling fishing business and her own life aspirations.

The film stars Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, and Marlee Matlin are featured in supporting roles

The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.