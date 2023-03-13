Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis gets home the Best Supporting Actress honour

Los Angeles, March 13 Actress and producer Jamie Lee Curtis just won an Oscar as she was named as the Best Supporting Actress for her work in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Jamie was nominated alongside names such as Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"), Hong Chau ("The Whale"), Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin") and Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").

While taking the prestigious statuette, Lee Curtis dedicated the honour to everyone from her family to her fans.

"I am 100's of people... Daniels, the entire crew... The art group of artists we just won an Oscar. To my family, my beautiful husband, our daughters, my sister Kelly... We just won an Oscar. To all of those who have supported my genre movies... We have just won an oscar together. My mother and father were nominated in different categories. I have just won an Oscar."

The film centres on Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, with Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles.



