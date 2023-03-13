Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress award

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Jamie won the honour for her role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. She was nominated against Stephanie Hsu from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hong Chau from The Whale, Angela Bassett from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Kerry Condon from The Banshees of Inisherin.

https://twitter.com/TheAcademy/status/1635077623528423425

In the film, Curtis portrays tax inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre as well as the character's alternate-universe counterparts.

Talking about the film, 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once' has bagged the most nominations this year - a total of 11.

So far, 3 awards have been announced, out of which 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once' was nominated in two categories and the film won both. Ke Huy Quan won the 'Best Supporting Actor' at the Academy Awards.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert wrote, directed, and co-produced the 2022 American absurdist comedy-drama film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

The plot revolves around Evelyn Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant who discovers she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse while being audited by the IRS. Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn, and the film also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor