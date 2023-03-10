Oscars rejects Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea to make appearance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been gracing several award shows and public events via video-conferencing for the past one year, has been turned down by the Academy once again for an appearance at the Oscars 2023. Zelenskyy has appeared virtually on several events and shows, including the Grammys last year, to raise awareness about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the condition of life in his country.

However, looks like the Academy is in no mood to include the Ukrainian President on their esteemed platform. This is not the first time that the Academy has turned down Zelenskyy's bid to appear on one of the most coveted platforms in the world.As per a report in Variety, WME power agent Mike Simpson moved a plea to the Academy to include Zelenskyy in its Oscars lineup, but he was turned down. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Zelenskyy has been a regular face at major events.He spoke via video conferencing at the Cannes and Venice film festivals last year. Not just that, but he also rang the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange in September 2022.