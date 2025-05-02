OTT Releases This Week: Another Simple Favor, Kull, Costao, Bromance & More – Top Picks for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week: This week’s OTT releases offer a fresh lineup of films and series across major streaming platforms. Viewers can explore new titles like Chef’s Table on Netflix, The Eternaut and Exterritorial on Netflix, Bromance on SonyLIV, Another Simple Favor on Prime Video, Costao on Zee5, ED: Extra Decent on Prime Video, Kull on JioHotstar, Sister Midnight on Tubi, and Black, White and Gray on SonyLIV. From crime thrillers and dark comedies to culinary documentaries and family dramas, the new releases cater to a wide range of tastes and genres.

Here is a look at what’s new on OTT platforms this week:

Another Simple Favor (May 1, Prime Video)

Set five years after the original film, Stephanie and Emily reunite in Capri for Emily’s lavish wedding. Secrets unfold in this sequel directed by Paul Feig.

Star Cast: Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Elena Sofia Ricci, Alex Newell, Henry Golding, Allison Janney.

Director: Paul Feig returns to direct the sequel.

Kull (May 2, JioHotstar)

A royal family begins to collapse after the death of its patriarch. The remaining heirs battle for power. The show features Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra and Amol Parashar.

Star Cast: Ridhi Dogra, Amol Parashar, Nimrat Kaur, Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra

Director: Sahir Raza

Bromance (May 1, SonyLIV)

Binto sets out on a journey with his friends to find his missing brother. Their adventure leads to shocking discoveries and emotional twists.

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, Binu Pappu, Shyam Mohan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Melvin G.

Director: Arun D. Bose

Costao (May 1, Zee5)

Based on the true story of Goan customs officer Costao Fernandes, the show follows his fight to stop a major gold smuggling operation during the 1990s.

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Hussain Dalal, Asmi Deo

Director: Sejal Shah

Black, White And Gray (May 2, SonyLIV)

Journalist Daniel Gray investigates a series of murders. His search uncovers a young man from a marginalised background in this intense crime drama.

Star Cast: Tigmanshu Dhulia as Daniel, Gary (the journalist), Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, Anant Jog, Kamlesh Sawant, Hakkim Shahjahan

Director: Pushkar Sunil Mahabalm

Sister Midnight (May 2, Tubi)

An arranged marriage in Mumbai spirals into chaos when the wife undergoes a shocking transformation. This drama explores control and identity.

Lead Cast: Radhika Apte as Uma

Chef’s Table (April 28, Netflix)

The popular food docuseries returns with episodes on renowned chefs like Massimo Bottura, Dominique Crenn, Francis Mallmann and Asma Khan. Each hour-long episode dives deep into the stories behind these culinary legends.

ED: Extra Decent (May 1, Prime Video)

This Malayalam dark comedy thriller follows an amnesiac who uncovers disturbing truths about his family. The film stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Grace Antony.

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Grace Antony, Sudheer Karamana, Shyam Mohan, Vinaya Prasad, Rafi, Sajin Cherukayil, Vineeth Thattil David, Shaju Sreedhar

Director: Aamir Pallikkal

The Eternaut (April 30, Netflix)

A deadly snowfall wipes out millions. Survivor John Salvo and a small group face an alien threat controlled by a mysterious force. The show is based on the comic by Francisco Solano López and Héctor Germán Oesterheld.

Exterritorial (April 30, Netflix)

Sara Wulf, a former special forces soldier, visits the US Consulate in Frankfurt with her son Josh to apply for a visa. Josh suddenly disappears, leading to a tense search in this mystery thriller.