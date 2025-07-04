OTT Releases This Week (June 30 – July 06): Good Wife, Thug Life, Heads of State, Kaalidhar Laapata, Uppu Kappurambu and More

OTT Releases This Week (June 30 – July 06): As the weekend arrives, leading OTT platforms have lined up fresh content for viewers looking for action, drama, thrillers and fantasy. From emotional stories and political conspiracies to dark fantasy and legal battles, this week’s digital releases offer something for everyone. Major titles include Kaalidhar Laapata, Thug Life, The Good Wife, The Old Guard 2, and The Hunt, each bringing unique stories to screens across platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and Sony LIV.

The Good Wife | JioHotstar Release | Legal Drama | July 4

Priya Mani makes her Tamil OTT debut as Tarunika, a former lawyer turned housewife. When her husband gets caught in a scandal, she returns to court to fight for justice. Directed by Revathy, the series marks a strong female-led legal tale.

Thug Life | Netflix Release | Action | July 3

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars Kamal Haasan as gangster Sakhtivel. He adopts Amaran, played by Silambarasan TR, after saving him from a gang war. Years later, a failed assassination attempt raises suspicion and tests loyalty.

Heads of State | Prime Video Release | Action, Thriller | July 1

Priyanka Chopra, John Cena and Idris Elba star in this fast-paced thriller. A global conspiracy threatens both the US President and UK Prime Minister. The two world leaders must team up to prevent disaster.

Kaalidhar Laapata | Zee5 Release | Drama | July 4

Abhishek Bachchan stars as Kaalidhar, an elderly man who runs away from home after learning that his family wants to abandon him. His journey takes a turn when he meets an eight-year-old orphan. The film blends emotion with light comedy.

Uppu Kappurambu | Prime Video Release | Comedy | July 4

Keerthy Suresh stars in this Telugu comedy as Apoorva, a village leader facing a strange issue. With no space left in the graveyard, she must work with villagers to find a solution. The film offers quirky humour and a unique plot.

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case| Sony LIV Release | Thriller, Drama | July 4

Set in 1991, this series follows the investigation into the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. The show captures the high-stakes mission to uncover the conspiracy within 90 days.

The Old Guard 2 | Netflix Release | Thriller, Crime | July 2

Charlize Theron returns as Andy in the sequel to the hit action film. After losing her immortality, she faces off against a group of dangerous immortals threatening the world.

In The Lost Lands | Lionsgate Play Release | Action Fantasy | July 4

Milla Jovovich plays a warrior named Gray Alyas who is sent to retrieve magical powers from the lost lands. Alongside her guide, played by Dave Bautista, she must battle both humans and beasts.

The Sandman Season 2 | Netflix Release | Dark Fantasy, Horror | July 3

The dream continues in Volume 1 of Season 2. With unfinished business from the first season, new challenges await Dream as the series returns with darker themes and deeper fantasy.