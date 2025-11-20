OTT Releases This Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, Bison and More – New Web Series & Movies for Your Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (November 17 - November 23): This weekend, viewers can look forward to a fresh lineup of movies and series on popular OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Zee5. The lineup offers thrillers, dramas and real-life stories that aim to engage viewers of all tastes. Here are the key titles set to release this week. Here are the top releases to watch this weekend.

The Family Man Season 3 | November 21, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video

The new season follows Srikant Tiwari as he investigates a suspected secret attack by China in the North-East. The plot brings in a new political conflict that grows under the cover of the Pandemic. The story uncovers hidden links and major revelations.

The Family Man Season 3 Trailer

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Harman Singha, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Gul Panag, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, Aditya Srivastava

The Bengal Files | November 21, 2025 | Zee5

The film follows CBI officer Shiva Pandit as he looks into the case of a missing journalist. His probe leads him to pre-partition events including Direct Action Day and the Noakhali killings.

The Bengal Files Trailer

Cast: Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher, Puneet Issar, Richard Keep

Homebound | November 21, 2025 | Netflix

The drama traces the journey of two childhood friends from a marginalized community who aim to join the police forces. The story follows their struggle through poverty and the COVID lockdown.

Homebound Trailer

Cast: Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa, Jhanvi Kapoor, Pankaj Dubey

Bison | November 21, 2025 | Netflix

Inspired by the life of Manathi Ganesan, the film follows a young man from a village in Tamil Nadu who fights caste rivalry and family resistance to become a national Kabaddi player.

Bison Trailer

Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Ameer Sultan

Dining With The Kapoors | November 21, 2025 | Netflix

This documentary series brings the Kapoor family together at the dining table for open conversations. They share memories of Raj Kapoor along with stories on work, food and family life.

Dining With The Kapoors Trailer

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Armaan Jain

After The Hunt | November 20, 2025 | Amazon Prime Video

The psychological thriller follows a college professor who faces an accusation that involves her student and a colleague. The film explores themes of consent, trust and campus politics.

After The Hunt Trailer

Cast: Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg

Ziddi Ishq | November 21, 2025 | JioHotstar

This dark thriller follows a student named Mehul whose secret love for her tuition teacher turns into an unhealthy obsession. The series explores one-sided love, anger and emotional conflict.

Ziddi Ishq Trailer

Cast: Aditi Sudhir Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Priyanshu Painyulli, Barkha Bisht

Nadu Center | November 20, 2025 | JioHotstar

The series follows PK, a national basketball player sent to a troubled school due to misconduct. He is asked to build a team with students known for violent behaviour. The story deals with second chances and self-discovery.

Nadu Center Trailer

Cast: Surya SK, Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Sarah Black Terrance, Dom