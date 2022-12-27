"Our heart aches..." Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacts to claims of actor being murdered

Two years after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai, a staff member of the mortuary unit of Cooper Hospital claimed that the actor's death did not appear to be a suicide. The actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted to the claim and urged for a "fair investigation" by the CBI.

Earlier speaking to ANI, Roopkumar Shah, a hospital worker at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai claimed that the marks found on the actor's body did not have any "mark that is generally found in hanging cases."

"When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body, it did not appear to be a case of suicide. Injury marks were there on his body. I had over 28 years of experience. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," he said.

"When I observed Sushant's body, there was no mark that is generally found in hanging cases. There were fracture marks on his body. What to write in the postmortem report is the doctor's job. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them," Shah added.

The deceased actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram to post, "If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmo0g0xpJaV/?hl=en

Shweta's post invited comments from hundreds of fans.

"Whether CBI does proper investigations or not, It's my belief that Sushant hasn't committed suicide, there's a dark truth behind his death," a social media user commented.

"Yes he was murdered.. he was such a brave man and an inspiration to zillions.. CBI should now expedite the investigation. The family deserve to know the truth so as his fans. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," posted another user.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020 in his Bandra flat.

A lot of controversies emerged after his untimely demise.

Allegations were made that the death of the actor and his former assistant Disha Salian, who had died on June 8, 2020, were linked and the duo had been murdered.

Days after his death, the late actor's father filed an FIR against Sushant's then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment of suicide and money laundering. Sushant's father demanded legal action against her.

The case was soon transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved to investigate accusations of money laundering and drugs. None of these charges have been proven yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor