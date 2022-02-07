Pak PM Imran Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi, Feb 7 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz joined others to pay tribute to India's melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92, in heartfelt tweets, The Express Tribune reported.

"With the death of Lata Mangeshkar, the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," Khan said in a tweet.

Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the demise of the 'Nighingale of India', saying how there "won't be another Lata".

"Rest in peace, Melody Queen, Lata Mangeshkar... Your voice, songs and the emotions they evoked will never die. There never will be another Lata. Condolences to the family."

Tributes to the celebrated playback singer was paid by prominent politic, celebrities and fans from all over the world.

Among many, Pakistani politic too extended their condolences.

