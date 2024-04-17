Pamela Anderson set to star opposite Liam Neeson in 'Naked Gun' remake

Washington [US], April 17 : Actor Pamela Anderson is set to return to the big screen in a comedy that promises to revive a beloved classic titled 'Naked Gun.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson will star opposite Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson in Paramount Pictures' remake of 'Naked Gun', a spoof comedy franchise that captured audiences' hearts in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, best known for his work on 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers', the film boasts a script penned by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, and Schaffer himself.

The original 'Naked Gun', created by Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker, was a humorous take on police procedural tropes, featuring Leslie Nielsen as the bumbling yet effective Detective Frank Drebin.

In this modern adaptation, Neeson will step into the shoes of Drebin, while Anderson will portray his love interest, bringing her signature mix of glamour and goofiness to the role previously held by Priscilla Presley.

The project is produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins of Fuzzy Door, with Schaffer and Daniel M Stillman serving as executive producers.

The plot of the remake is being kept tightly under wraps, but as per The Hollywood Reporter, fans can expect a blend of slapstick humour and clever satire akin to the original series.

Paramount has already marked its calendar for a July 18, 2025, release, promising audiences a summer filled with laughter and nostalgia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor