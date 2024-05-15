'Panchayat 3' trailer: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta starrer to take you on a roller coaster ride of laughter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Keeping the fans on their toes, the much-anticipated 'Panchayat 3' has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. Building more excitement among the fans, makers on Wednesday unveiled the thrilling official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Prime Video treated fans with the official trailer.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6-cipvoG2X/?

Along with the video, they captioned the post, which read, "We know you couldn't wait, so here's Panchayat's newest update. watch the trailer & get ready for #PanchayatOnPrime, May 28."

The trailer sees its much-loved returning star cast Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa get embroiled in matters of the heart and politics, and much more.

The clip begins with a new 'sachiv' (secretary) introducing himself to the village head, played by Raghubir Yadav. The trailer reveals Jitendra Kumar as the 'sachiv' transfer has been postponed, and he will continue to serve the people of Phulera.

Kumar's character tries to stay away from the local politics of Phulera village. However, the villagers prepare for the election of the 'pradhan'.

'Panchayat 3' chronicles the life of Abhishek, an urban engineering graduate, who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village Phulera of Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job options.

Created by The Viral Fever, 'Panchayat S3' is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. It will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Recently, the makers of 'Panchayat 3' announced the release date of the TV series.

The light-hearted entertainer is all set to return with the new season on May 28.

Earlier, on expanding the 'Panchayat' franchise, Manish Menghani, director - content licensing, at Prime Video India, said, "Panchayat is one of the most loved Indian Amazon Originals, resonating not only with audiences in India but also across the globe. The love for this heartwarming comedy lies in its simplistic narrative that's rooted in the slow-paced village life and is tightly woven through its satirical treatment of the daily issues faced by the residents of Phulera. The third season delivers all that and more."

He added, "With its engaging and thought-provoking story, rustic backdrop, incredible direction and enthralling performances, Panchayat has today become a part of pop culture with its characters and storyline capturing the audience's imagination and becoming truly iconic. It has been a fantastic experience to collaborate once again with The Viral Fever, the creators, who share our vision of using the power of storytelling to showcase our country's myriad cultures and traditions. I am sure viewers will enjoy watching the latest season of Panchayat."

'Panchayat Season 3' stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role with Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik and Sunita Rajwar seen in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor