Pankaj Tripathi to take legal action against Azamgarh makers for using his name for promotions

Filmmaker Kamlesh K Mishra’s feature film Azamgarh is based on some real incidents related to terrorism. The posters of the upcoming film feature Pankaj Tripathi in a Maulvi's getup. In this film, the actor will be seen playing a cameo role of a Maulvi, who leads the youth to the path of terrorism. It has now come to light that when Pankaj Tripathi came to know about this film's release and the fact that his name is being used to promote it, he got angry.

Reportedly, Pankaj saw the hoardings of the film ahead of its OTT release, and it apparently upset the actor. According to a report by Amar Ujala, Tripathi was told that this is a short film and he shot for it only for three days. While the makers are using his name to promote the film as if he has a lead role in it, Pankaj does not want such ‘cheap popularity.’ The report also added that the actor worked on this film without taking any remuneration. It is said that Tripathi doesn't want the makers to promote Azamgarh by using his name and if they do not agree, he will take legal action against them. The actor feels that he has a small role in the film, and the way he is featured in the poster is wrong.However, it is worth mentioning that Tripathi has not issued any official statement on the matter, as of now.Coming to the professional front, Tripathi was last seen in the third instalment of his popular web series Criminal Justice. He has a bunch of projects in his kitty including Metro In Dino, Fukrey 3, and OMG 2, among others.