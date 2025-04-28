Pankaj Udhas awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas was conferred Padma Bhushan posthumously on Monday evening.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to late Pankaj Udhas' wife, Farida Udhas, at a ceremony held in the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Padma Awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day. Speaking within January, Pankaj Udhas' wife Farida Udhas, and daughters Nayaab Udhas and Reva Udhas reacted to honour with mixed emotions.

"It's a matter of pride for us but we are also extremely sad as he (Pankaj Udhas) is not here with us," Pankaj Udhas' wife said.

"We wish he was here to receive this award. He would have been immensely happy if he were around. I thank the government for honouring my father with this award. He always gave his best to make India proud. He was always passionate about his country. And through his music, he connected borders and put India on the global map," his daughter had added.

Pankaj Udhas' elder daughter Nayaab Udhas also got emotional, recalling how January 26 marked 11 months since the death of her father."It's a bitter-sweet moment for us as today marks 11 months since our father left for his heavenly abode. We are really proud of him. He is not here with us today to see this win but I am grateful to the government and all those people who have acknowledged his work."

Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on February 26, 2024. He was 72. In 1980, Pankaj Udhas gained widespread popularity for his solo ghazal album 'Aahat'. Later, he recorded other successes, including Mukarar (1981), Tarrannum (1982), Mehfil (1983), and many more. Some of his popular renditions are 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor