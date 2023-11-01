"Pant aur blouse laundry ke paas gaye..." Shraddha leaves fans in splits with her caption on fusion saree look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor surely knows how to win hearts not only through her performances but with witty and interesting captions, and, her latest post is proof.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a series of pictures of a fusion saree look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzF44BoIGhi/?img_index=1

At the star-studded launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai last night, Shraddha wore a traditional orange-red toned saree and added a fusion twist by donning a blazer to complete the look.

For glam, the actor opted for minimal makeup with red lipstick. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Kuch nahi vro... pant aur blouse laundry ke paas gaye thhe, coat aur saree ka fusion look bana diya "

Shraddha not only amazed everyone at the event with her look but with her voice too.

At the opening event for the Jio World Plaza, she sang the version of Asha Bhosle's classic song 'Aao Huzoor Tumko.'

Apart from her, celebs like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and Khushi Kapoor among others also graced the event in style.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen reuniting with Rajkumar Rao in 'Stree 2'. The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana will also feature in the horror-comedy drama.

Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makakar'.

