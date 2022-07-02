Paramount Plus cancels season 3 of 'Why Women Kill'

Marc Cherry's anthology series 'Why Women Kill' will not be getting a third installment as the show has been scrapped by Paramount Plus.

According to Deadline, the drama series was renewed for a third season in December and was firming up its lead cast with big-name actors in negotiations to star when the decision was made with production slated to start soon, revealed sources.

In a statement to Deadline, a spokesperson for the streamer said, "Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of Why Women Kill."

"We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios; the amazing creator and showrunner Marc Cherry; and the incredible writers, cast and crew for two memorable seasons," they added.

The abrupt decision on the eve of production is surprising as Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, touted the series' strong Season 2 performance in the Season 3 renewal announcement, revealing that it ranked "within the top 10 series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition."

As per Deadline, 'Why Women Kill' is produced by CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios. Season 2 was executive produced by creator Cherry alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer, Acme Productions' Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo and David Warren.

( With inputs from ANI )

