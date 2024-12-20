'Parasite' actor Song Kang-Ho set to appear in 'Beef' season 2

Washington [US], December 20 : Acclaimed actor Song Kang-Ho, the best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', has officially signed on to appear as a guest star in the second season of Netflix's hit anthology series 'Beef'.

He will join an ensemble cast that already includes Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, and Youn Yuh-jung, 'Deadline' has confirmed.

Details about Song's character remain under wraps, but the upcoming season promises to delve into a compelling narrative as the story follows a young couple who inadvertently witness a tense confrontation between their wealthy boss and his wife.

This event sets off a series of manipulative moves in the elitist world of a country club and its powerful Korean billionaire owner.

The first season of 'Beef', which debuted in 2023, was a massive success, receiving numerous accolades including eight Emmy Awards, four Critics Choice Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and multiple honours from the Screen Actors Guild and other prestigious institutions.

Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the first season explored the lives of two strangers who find their worlds colliding following a road rage incident, a story inspired by creator Lee Sung Jin's own experiences.

The second season of Beef will consist of eight episodes, each running 30 minutes, as per Deadline.

Lee Sung Jin returns as creator, showrunner, and executive producer, with Yeun, Wong, Jake Schreier, Kitao Sakurai, and others also serving as executive producers.

The series is produced by A24.

