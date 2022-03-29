Paresh Rawal says comedians are at risk, names Chris Rock, Ukrainian Prez Zelensky

Actor Paresh Rawal has extended his support to comedian Chris Rock a day after he was slapped by actor Will Smith for cracking a joke on his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. He has also sympathised with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former comedian. Taking to Twitter, Paresh wrote, "Comedians are in danger everywhere, be it Chris or Zelensky!!!Paresh spoke about the Ukrainian president as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its fifth week.

Comedians are in Danger everywhere , be it Chris or Zelensky !!! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 29, 2022

The war has so far killed hundreds and injured thousands of people. It has triggered one of the worst refugee crises in Europe since World War 2. The war began in Ukraine on February 24 this year. The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock happened when Rock took the stage to present the best documentary award and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in a sequel to 'G.I. Jane'. Pinkett Smith has been open about the fact that she has alopecia, which causes hair loss. Smith then ran on stage, slapping Rock and quickly returning to his seat. "Keep my wife's name out of your f******* mouth!" Smith yelled twice he was seated.

