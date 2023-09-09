Pareshbhai Rathwa's Pithora painting at G20 exhibition depiction of aesthetics, tradition

New Delhi [India], September 9 : From animated figures to the use of vibrant hues, Pithora paintings are a unique and traditional art form that is taking a backseat amidst contemporary styles. However, artists like Padma Shri awardee Pareshbhai Jayantibhai Rathwa are making all the attempts to preserve the art form.

He discussed the Pithora painting heritage, stating that it is a 12,000-year-old art form and also spoke about the efforts being made by him to preserve this art form.

His paintings at in G20 exhibition are characterised by animated figures and extravagant use of colour, propagated by the Rathwa, Bhilala, Naik, and Bhil tribes of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, transcend beyond the domain of decorative art and are a labour of love linked with tremendous holiness.

The painting is used as a medium of propitiation, thanksgiving and commemoration of auspicious occasions.

Rathwa told ANI, “The name of these paintings refers to Pithora dev (tribal deity). This is a 12,000-year-old art form which was found in caves. Now it is made on the walls of the houses to bring positivity and good luck. However, in modern times this art form is being extinct and 5 or 6 families are left who do these paintings. I am teaching young kids and students about this art form so that we can preserve this art form.”

He added, “In 2022, G20 Summit PM Modi gifted a painting made by me to the Australian PM. Ministry of Tribal Affairs invited me to the G20 exhibition to showcase my art form.”

Rathwa has been bestowed with the Padma Shri Award by the Government of India for the year 2022 -23 for his exceptional contribution to Pithora Art. He is a forerunner artist for wall art in Tribes India Interior Design Studio.

