Parineeta Borthakur enjoys a reunion with school friends

Mumbai, Dec 22 Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who is popularly known for playing the role of Ganga in TV sitcom 'Gupta Brothers', enjoyed a reunion with her school friends before starting her shoots for upcoming show 'Tricks of Trade'.

She says: "It was emotional, nostalgic and fun reunion for us. I was fortunate to meet my all four best friends all together after 16 years. As I'm in Mumbai, my other friends are settled in London, Bangalore and two of them in Delhi respectively. Internet and social media has been a boon in finding your old friends. We made a WhatsApp group and kept in touch. Then when we got to know that the one who lives in London is coming to Guwahati (our hometown) to meet her mother (post Covid), we all decided to join her."

Parineeta, known for featuring in shows like 'Bepannah' and 'Swaragini' enjoys travelling back virtually to her school days.

She adds: "There is nothing like the joy of meeting old friends and remembering the good old days. When you move into practical life and start being more serious about life, sometimes you forget that you were goofy and a bit weird with your friends. When you look back, you smile at the silly things you've done with your friends and adventures you've had. That time never comes back but such an amazing reunion with your friends really takes you back to those days."

