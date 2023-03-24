'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies; Hansal Mehta, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee pay last respects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : Noted Bengali director Pradeep Sarkar passed away on Friday. He had directed films like, 'Parineeta', 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag', and 'Marda'. He was 67. The cause of his death is still awaited.

Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Friday morning to confirm Pradeep's death. Sharing a picture of the director, Hansal wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

https://twitter.com/mehtahansal/status/1639100959669506049

Sharing Hansal's tweet, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Ohh! That's so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!"

https://twitter.com/BajpayeeManoj/status/1639103078161956865

Pradeep made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the screen adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 'Parineeta'. Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt played pivotal characters in the film. His last directorial on the big screen was 'Helicopter Eela' starring Kajol and Riddhi Sen in the lead roles.

Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada."

https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1639107829352255489

Lyricist Swanad Kirkire paid his tribute saying, "Filmmaker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning. Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works! Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna. Thank you for loving me and my words."

https://twitter.com/swanandkirkire/status/1639106900041293824

Director Kunal Kohli wrote, "Shocked & Sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about the cinema with him. RIP Dada. Here's a song from your film to celebrate you & your cinema..."

https://twitter.com/kunalkohli/status/1639110872437231618

Pradeep has also directed 'Laga Chunari Mein Daag' starring R Mukherjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, 'Lafangey Parindey' featuring Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh. He has directed web series namely, 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala', 'Forbidden Love', and 'Arranged Marriage.'

The mortal remains of the director will be cremated at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium around 4 PM on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor