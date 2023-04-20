Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged; wedding to be held in October

Parineeti Chopra has been gaining a lot of limelight after rumours of her wedding with AAP politician Raghav Chadha emerged online. Recently, Parineeti was seen wearing a silver band on her ring finger. As per media reports, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of close family members. The two will reportedly get married by the end of October this year.

In a new interview, Parineeti Chopra was asked about how she tackles the media eye on her personal life as rumours about her wedding continue to soar to heights. The actress confessed that she tries to take them in a positive light.While talking to Lifestyle Asia India, the actress said, “If I were nobody or they were not interested in me, that would probably mean that I did not achieve what I tried to achieve as an actor, because a successful actor will be famous, will be a part of everybody’s homes, a part of living room conversation, a part of the news, a part of the news channels, a part of digital media, a part of the paparazzi culture, and everything.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in the film Chamkila.