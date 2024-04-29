Parineeti Chopra Recalls Her Interning Days Says, Used To Arrange Interviews for Rani Mukerji and Anushka Sharma

Parineeti is currently in news because of her movie Chamkila directed by Imtaz Ali. Actor recently talked about early days when she was interning with YRF. She shared her journey from being an intern to being a successful actor. While recalling those days actress shared that she used to order coffees for Rani and Deepika Padukone.

Parineeti said that "I did promotions for Rani for Dil Bole Hadippa, Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh for Lafangey Parindey, and Anushka and Shahid Kapoor for their film Badmaash Company. I would line up interviews for these actors and order coffees for them. My final film as an intern at the studio was Band Baaja Baarat."

Parineeti shared that a journalist she had previously helped with celebrity interviews at YRF is now interviewing her about her own projects. After working at Yash Raj Films for one and a half years, she left her job. A phone call from Aditya Chopra, the head of YRF, changed the course of her career.

Aditya expressed interest in signing her for a three-film deal at YRF after watching her audition tape with casting director Shanoo Sharma. This marked the beginning of Parineeti's acting journey, leading to her debut in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl a month later. She worked with YRF for over 11 years, delivering memorable performances in films like Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Meri Pyaari Bindu. She recently parted ways with the studio.